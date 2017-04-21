How the new ‘Trumpcare’ proposal could affect consumers

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — Weeks after Republicans’ proposed health care bill failed before coming to a vote, representatives are floating new proposals in the hopes of salvaging their original plan to “repeal and replace” Obamacare.

The latest fix comes in the form of an amendment to the original bill from Rep. Tom MacArthur (R-NJ). MacArthur worked with House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows to craft the amendment, which would give states the option to apply for waivers that exempt them from certain federal standards for health insurance coverage.

If passed, the amendment could affect two key areas of people’s health insurance coverage: their essential health benefits and their ability to get affordable insurance if they have pre-existing conditions. In order to qualify for these waivers, states would need to prove they could either lower the cost of healthcare for people or increase the number of people covered by insurance. Here’s what you need to know about those two important components.

Essential Health Benefits

Under this amendment, there would still be a federal standard requiring insurance companies to cover essential health benefits. These benefits include maternity care, mental health coverage, and prescription drugs. But states could apply for a limited number of waivers that exempt insurers from …read more

