How the GOP health care plan affects women

(WASHINGTON) — Democrats argue the American Health Care Act, the new Republican health care legislation, will set back advancements made in women's health care.

According to Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., the new bill “would take us back to those days where essentially being a woman was a preexisting condition.”

Republicans disagree. In a one page memo about the bill on the Ways and Means Committee website, Republicans state, “Our proposal specifically prohibits any gender discrimination.”

Here’s a closer looker at some key provisions in the Republican bill moving through the House of Representatives right now and how they might affect women and girls:

Abortion services

The newly proposed legislation, as currently written, would prohibit women from using any federal tax credits to buy a plan that covers abortion.

Under the current law, Americans buy their own insurance benefit from subsidized rates. (The government is paying to keep some costs down.) Under the Republican plan, these direct subsidies go away and the federal government gives a tax credit to individuals to help them purchase an insurance plan. The tax credits are not allowed to be used to buy a plan that covers abortion.

The new proposal is consistent with the so-called “Hyde Amendment,” which does not allow …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health