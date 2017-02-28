How Social Media Reacted to Hiring of John Currie

Photo Credit: UT Athletics

When the hiring of John Currie as Tennessee’s athletic director was announced, social media was lit ablaze with opinions about UT’s newest AD. Everyone from national media pundits, local media members, former Vol players, and those connected to Currie at Kansas State weighed in on Tennessee’s hire.

Bruce Feldman, a reporter for FOX Sports and New York Times best-selling author, believes the Vols made a strong hire with Currie.

After all the talk about possibly making Phil Fulmer the new AD, #Vols landing John Currie, a proven AD, is a very good get for Tennessee. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 28, 2017

Dan Wolken, a writer for USA Today who also has ties to covering athletics in the state of Tennessee, also mentioned Fulmer in his analysis of Tennessee’s hiring of Currie.

Tennessee did the smart thing by hiring John Currie as AD. Fulmer would have been a fiasco and Blackburn wasn’t ready. It’s a big job. — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) February 28, 2017

Darren Rovell, a sports business reporter for ESPN, had glowing remarks about Currie.