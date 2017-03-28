How President Trump’s ‘Energy Independence’ executive order will impact the Clean Power Plan

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump signed on Tuesday the “Energy Independence” executive order, requiring the review of a regulation unpopular in coal country states where he was wildly popular on election day. The order also unravels former President Barack Obama’s goal of tackling climate change.

“Today I’m taking bold action on that promise,” Trump said at the signing of the executive order at the Environmental Protection Agency. “My administration is putting an end to the war on coal. We’re going to have clean coal, really clean coal.”

EPA chief Scott Pruitt said on “This Week” this past weekend, “This is about making sure that we have a pro-growth and pro-environment approach to how we do regulation in this country.”

Part of Trump’s executive order will require the EPA to rewrite one of the key parts of Obama’s agenda, the Clean Power Plan.

What is the Clean Power Plan?

The Clean Power Plan, signed into law by Obama in August 2015, set the ambitious goal of requiring a 32 percent reduction in greenhouse gases emitted by existing power plants from 2005 levels by 2030.

Upon signing it, Obama called it the “the biggest, most important step we have ever taken to combat climate change.”

According to the EPA, …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health