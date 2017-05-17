How much yellow is too much? Cam decorates her house

ABC/Image Group LA Right now, priority #1 for Cam is working on the follow-up to her Untamed album, which brought us her breakthrough hit, “Burning House.” But she’s also taking a little time to decorate her new house.

You can check out the progress she’s made after partnering with Wayfair, in a new spread on the popular home website. The artist who’s become known for her fondness for yellow admits it’s definitely part of her decorating equation.

“Yellow is just a positive, friendly color,” Cam says. “I find that I feel happier and am in a better mood when I’m wearing yellow, but also that people are nicer to me when I’m wearing yellow. So I’m just drawn to it.”

“Also, I’m from California,” she adds, “so yellow for me is like me getting to have a little bit of California sunshine wherever I am.”

If you dig Cam’s choices, you can snag the same items on Wayfair’s website, of course.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country