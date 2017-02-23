How ‘Moonlight’ became the little film that could and made it to the Oscars

Photo by David Bornfriend, courtesy of A24(NEW YORK) — Perhaps no one is more surprised by the success of Moonlight than the director, Barry Jenkins.

The film is nominated for eight Academy Awards, including best picture, directing, editing and cinematography. Stars Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris are also up for Oscars in the best supporting actor categories.

“We didn’t make the movie with any expectations,” Jenkins told The Los Angeles Times last month. “I remember being at Telluride and Toronto and getting this first inkling that people were seeing something that they didn’t expect to see and, because of that, it was moving them in a way that they — and us — couldn’t anticipate.”

The coming of age story follows Chiron, “a young black man from childhood to adulthood as he struggles to find his place in the world while growing up in a rough neighborhood of Miami,” according to the official synopsis.

How Jenkins and his production team were able to accomplish this could well become a primer for other filmmakers. Here’s the road map to the Oscars for Moonlight, the little film that could:

Jenkins created a specific story that could resonate universally

“I think if you create something that’s distinct and unique, …read more

