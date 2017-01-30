How Lauren Alaina and Meghan Trainor Came to Take the “Road Less Traveled” Together

Mercury NashvilleAt some point, American Idol alum Lauren Alaina calculated that exactly five years, three months and 16 days passed between the release of her debut album and its follow-up.

Now that Road Less Traveled is finally out, the Georgia native is enjoying the biggest hit of her career so far with the project’s title track, thanks in part to Best New Artist Grammy winner Meghan Trainor.

“We’ve been friends for about five years because we wrote together,” Lauren recalls. “It was crazy when she got her record deal, I was like, ‘Oh no! I’m not gonna see you anymore! What am I gonna do?’ But I still see her. I mean, when I’m in L.A., we hang out. When she’s here, we hang out,” she says.

The two co-wrote “Road Less Traveled” together, which was inspired by Lauren having the courage to confront an eating disorder. Given Meghan’s outspoken stance against her image being Photoshopped by magazines or her record label, it’s easy to see that the two are kindred spirits.

“She’s inspired me…” Lauren says of the “All About That Bass” hitmaker. “She’s just who she is and she does not care who or what anybody thinks about it. And I …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country