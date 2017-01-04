How “Internet Trolls” Paved the Way for Kacey Musgraves’ “A Beautiful Mess”-Inspired Living Room

ABC/Paula LoboKacey Musgraves has a new living room, and you can check it out thanks to lifestyle blog A Beautiful Mess.

Elsie Larson, one of the sisters who owns the company behind the site, first came across Kacey after the singer took on some “Internet trolls” who were critiquing Elsie’s appearance on Instagram. Fast forward to last summer, and a crafting date turned into an invitation to decorate a room in Kacey’s new Nashville home.

Kacey’s re-decorated space features plenty of pink, as well as cacti that continue the western motif from her albums, stage shows and videos. Music is also present in the room: a retro turntable resides near Kacey’s Grammy and a picture of her getting a kiss on the cheek from Loretta Lynn.

In addition to lots of photos at A Beautiful Mess, Elsie promises plenty of do-it-yourself projects if you’d like to recreate Kacey’s look.

Source:: ABC News Radio Country