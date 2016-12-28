“How I Met Your Mother” Star Josh Radnor Is Happy to Have Met Meditation

D. Dipasupil/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Josh Radnor is best known for starring in the hit TV series How I Met Your Mother, but since the show wrapped two years ago, Radnor has been focusing on going beyond being a TV star, crediting meditation for helping him figure out what he wants.

“Meditation is something that gets me back to being ‘quiet’ so I can hear that kind of guidance,” Radnor told ABC News’ Dan Harris during his 10% Happier podcast.

Radnor started meditating in 2004 after he said he went through a rough breakup. At the time, he was a working actor who had a shot a few pilots for other shows, but before the pilot for How I Met Your Mother. The show went on to run for nine seasons until 2014, starring Radnor as the lead character, Ted Mosby.

Once he started meditating, Radnor said he never really stopped. He practices Vedic meditation, a form of mantra meditation, at least once a day for about 20 minutes.

“I look back and my life is a lot different than it was in 2004,” he said. “It’s a lot bigger. My career took off in different ways so I have to give a …read more

