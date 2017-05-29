How gene testing can prevent breast cancer at the earliest stages

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Could a vaccine prevent breast cancer?

HeritX, a global research organization focused solely on preventing inherited cancers, says about 10 to 20 percent of cancer patients have inherited cancer and its using the BRCA gene as a key. The gene is hereditary and results in an 86 percent chance of getting breast cancer. It also puts carriers at risk for ovarian cancer.

The group says they’re not working on a cure but prevention, and it’s hoping to create a vaccine in the next 10 years to prevent BRCA-positive breast cancer from ever occurring.

For more on the potential vaccine, watch the report below from ABC News’ Linsey Davis:

