How food fads and diet trends fare for heart health

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Every year Americans adopt new diet trends, from the juicing craze to gluten-free diets, and each new fad promises health benefits such as weight loss and higher energy.

But, as specific diets become more popular, doctors wanted to assess whether they would help the one part of the body that carries the most risk for both men and women in the U.S.: the heart.

In order to get a better sense of which diets were the most heart healthy, researchers examined more than 25 peer-reviewed studies and published their findings today in a new report in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

“There is sort of mass confusion about what foods are healthy or not healthy,” lead study author Dr. Andrew Freeman, Director of Cardiovascular Prevention and Wellness at National Jewish Health in Denver, Colorado, told ABC News.

“When you take the time to weigh through the data and the evidence it becomes clear,” he continued. “Human beings haven’t changed all that much in the last many, many years.”

Researchers from 12 institutions, including George Washington University School of Medicine and National Jewish Health, analyzed the studies —- which together included tens of thousands of participants –- in order to …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health