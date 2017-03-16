How Florida Georgia Line will change a life before their show this Saturday night

ABC/Image Group LA There’s no doubt Florida Georgia Line brings lots of joy to their fans with performances like the one they’ll do this weekend in Newark, New Jersey. But this Saturday night will be the start of something even more meaningful.

Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley are teaming up with veterans’ organization The Independence Fund. Before the New Jersey show, they’ll present Army Staff Sergeant Shane Savage with a Track Chair.

Savage lost his leg after driving over an IED in Afghanistan in 2010, and the important apparatus will help him regain his mobility. The FGL fan is particularly excited, because this gift will mean he’s once again able to play with his three kids.

FGL plans to make similar presentations throughout the year, as they continue both their Dig Your Roots and their Smooth tours.

