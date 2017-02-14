“How Deep Is Your Love”: Little Big Town tapes Valentine’s Day love letter to the Bee Gees

ABC/Image Group LALittle Big Town will spend their Valentine’s Day proclaiming their love for the brothers Gibb, as they tape Stayin’ Alive: A GRAMMY Salute to the Music of the Bee Gees at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

If you saw Sunday night’s Grammys, you got a little preview of the song the band will perform, “How Deep Is Your Love.”

“It was our first choice from our brainstorming…” Karen Fairchild recalls. “We thought, ‘Well, somebody probably already took it,’ you know. It’s such a great song. But they didn’t, and so that’s gonna be our moment.”

“We’ve been listening through all the classic ones,” Phillip Sweet says. “We were thankful we got to do this one… just because [of] its beautiful chord structure and it’s so just designed for harmonies and weaving parts.”

“We’ve been working it up for the last week or so, and there’s a string section and everything,” Karen says. “It’s really gonna be beautiful. I mean, we hope!” she adds, as her band mates erupt in laughter.

“It has potential!” Kimberly Schlapman laughs.

Performing among a star-studded lineup that includes the likes of Keith Urban, John Travolta, Celine Dion, Barry Gibb and many more, Phillip admits LBT may be …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country