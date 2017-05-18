How Brett Young realized the power of his wedding song

BMLG“In Case You Didn’t Know” is poised to be the second #1 for newcomer Brett Young, on the heels of his breakthrough chart-topper “Sleep Without You.”

Even before his debut single peaked, there was no question what Brett’s follow-up should be, simply because “In Case You Didn’t Know” had become so popular as a wedding song.

It got to be so big, in fact, that members of his own family were telling him about it.

“My sister and my brother-in-law attended a wedding in Portland, Oregon, for a couple that is friends of theirs that had no idea that [I] was a country artist,” he recalls. “They just knew that they had found this song that they wanted to use in their wedding.”

“But they didn’t just use it in their wedding,” he stresses. “It was on repeat from the second the wedding processional started until the minister started talking. So… it played through the song six times… I’ve never heard of a wedding party doing that, period. Let alone with one of my songs!” the California native laughs.

Obviously, Brett’s sister and his husband were able to deliver a fun surprise for the bridge and groom at their reception.

“They freaked out…” Brett says. “So …read more

