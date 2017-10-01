How Bad Was the Vols’ Loss to Georgia?

Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tennessee Athletics

Tennessee suffered a 41-0 beat down at the hands of No. 7 Georgia on Saturday. Anyone who watched the game or even just looks at the box score knows that the Vols’ loss on Saturday was downright dreadful.

But how bad was the loss exactly?

The Vols’ loss to Georgia this weekend was historically bad. Not only was that the first time the Vols had been shut out since a 31-0 loss to Florida in 1994, but it was the first time Georgia had shut out the Vols since a 44-0 loss in 1981. The 41-point margin of defeat was the second-largest defeat the Bulldogs have handed the Vols in the series history. The only one worse was that 44-0 shut out in 1981.

Tennessee’s 41-0 loss was the worst loss the Vols had sustained since they traveled to Oregon and lost 59-14 in 2013. It also marked the fourth-largest loss in school history. The only games in which Tennessee lost by more points were in 2011 to Arkansas (49-7), the aforementioned 44-0 loss to Georgia in 1981, and a 59-13 loss to Oregon in 2013.

This loss was the largest Tennessee had suffered since that loss to Oregon in …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider