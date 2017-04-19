How a food writer struggling with mental illness found comfort through cooking

ABC News(NEW YORK) — When David Leite was a young boy, his mother used to write notes all over a banana every morning and leave them at his seat at the breakfast table. She called him “banana head” for fun, he said, and every day, there would be a new message from her.

“One end of the banana would say, ‘God bless,’ the other side would say, ‘We love you,’” and then the middle part, which was the big real estate, was anything going on that day, ‘Have a good day,’ ‘Break a leg’ if it was school drama club, ‘Do well on geometry test,’ whatever was going on that day,” Leite said. “It was kind of a way to kind of lift my spirits and I call it the 1960s version of Snapchat. It’s there, you eat it, it’s gone.”

Leite, a Portuguese-American food writer, drew from his mother’s morning ritual for the title of his new book, “Notes on a Banana: A Memoir of Food, Love and Manic Depression.” Although his memoir is steeped in humor, Leite writes at length about his lifelong struggle with mental illness. He shared his story during a live taping of ABC News’ Dan Harris’ …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health