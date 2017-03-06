House Republicans unveil Obamacare replacement plan

Win McNamee/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — House Republicans have unveiled their plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

The plan, released by the Ways and Means Committee and the Energy and Commerce Committee, outlines the Republican strategy for following through with their 2016 campaign promise to repeal and replace the Obama administration’s signature legislation.

This is a developing story. Please check back in for updates.

