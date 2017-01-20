“House of Cards” Reveals Season 5 Teaser on Inauguration Day

David Giesbrecht/Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — On the day of the inauguration, the award-winning Netflix hit show House of Cards dropped a chilling season 5 teaser on Twitter with the caption, “We make the terror.”

The show has made no connection to the big day or to the new president, but the during the 30-second clip, the camera pulls back on an image of the Stars and Stripes, and we hear the sound of kids reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

While the kids speak, it’s revealed the American flag is waving in a grey sky — but the flag, in front of the White House — is upside down, a universal signal of distress.

The release date for season five is also revealed: May 30.

