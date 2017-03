AtlanticBrothers Brad and Curtis Rempel, known collectively as High Valley, are releasing a new single to radio today called “She’s with Me.”

It is the follow-up to the pair’s first top-20 single, “Make You Mine.” Both songs can be found on their debut album, Dear Life, which was released last fall.

Source:: ABC News Radio Country