“Hopin’ You Were Lookin'”: Why Dan + Shay are lovin’ Rascal Flatts’ latest preview of “Back to Us”

BMLGRascal Flatts continues to roll out instant dowload tracks ahead of the May 19 release of their album, Back to Us, and nobody is more excited about the latest one than Dan + Shay. That’s because Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney co-wrote the track, called “Hopin’ You Were Lookin’.”

“Today is a really good day because Rascal Flatts released a song we wrote!” the duo shared on social media.

It’s worth noting that Shay can already take credit for a Rascal Flatts #1. He and Best New Artist Grammy winner Meghan Trainor co-wrote the trio’s most recent chart-topper, “I Like the Sound of That.”

You can stream “Hopin’ You Were Lookin’,” the title track “Back to Us,” and the group’s top-15 hit “Yours If You Want It” now — or, you can instantly download the tunes if you pre-order the album.

Dan + Shay happen to be a few spots ahead of Gary LeVox, Joe Don Rooney and Jay DeMarcus on the chart with their #12 hit, “How Not To.”

