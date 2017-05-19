Honey, it’s here! Preview the new single from Shania Twain

Brian Bowen Smith/NBCIf you can’t wait until next month to hear Shania Twain‘s new single, well, it turns out you don’t have to.

“It’s been a longggg 15 years but the day has finally arrived!!” the Canadian superstar posted on her socials. “Incredibly excited to share a preview of my new single, ‘Life’s About to Get Good…’”

Shania included a one-minute clip of the lead single from her new album, which is due in September. The snippet of “Life’s About to Get Good” is part of a promo for the 2018 Winter Olympics on NBC.

As she mentioned, the fall release will be Shania’s first since Up! came out in November of 2002. It’ll also be her first without her longtime producer and ex-husband Mutt Lange.

Incredibly excited to share a preview of my new single ‘Life’s About To Get Good’ – released next month! 😁💜 Thanks @nbcolympics pic.twitter.com/8r1J0lta17 — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) May 19, 2017

