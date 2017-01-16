Homer Simpson Plots Revenge with Common, RZA and Snoop Dogg in 600th Episode of “The Simpsons”

Fox – 2017(LOS ANGELES) — This Sunday, The Simpsons kicked off their 600th episode with a what was basically a hip-hop-inspired ode to F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic 1925 novel, The Great Gatsby.

The first-ever hour-long episode, titled “The Great Phatsby,” began with the Simpsons taking a trip to a wealthy enclave, inspired by upscale Hamtons community on New York’s Long Island, to attend a “beachside bacchanal” at Mr. Burns’ estate. After the party, Mr. Burns and Homer Simpson come face-to-face with the host of another soiree nearby — hip-hop super-producer “Jay G. “

The episode continued to feature a handful of special animated guests, including a candle-selling failed rapper named Jazzy James, voiced by Key and Peele‘s Keegan Michael Key; Jay G’s ex-wife, Praline, voiced by Taraji P. Henson and clearly inspired by her Empire character, Cookie; and recording artists RZA, Snoop Dogg and Common.

After Burns finds himself penniless, thanks to being swindled by Jay G, the rappers and Praline agree to help Burns, Bart and Homer exact revenge on the mogul in the recording studio, with their very own diss track.

Even with their revenge plan foiled by Jay G himself, along with another failed plot involving a cooked goose, …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment