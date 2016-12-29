Hollywood Reacts to Death of Debbie Reynolds

Filmmagic(LOS ANGELES) — The death of Hollywood legend Debbie Reynolds at 84, just one day after the death of Reynolds’ daughter Carrie Fisher, shocked an entertainment world already reeling from the deaths of so many giants in 2016, and many took to social media to pay tribute to the actress and singer.

Reynolds was rushed to the hospital in the Los Angeles area Wednesday afternoon, a source close to the actress confirmed to ABC News. The day before, she had addressed the death of her daughter on Facebook, thanking friends and fans for their continued support.

Reynolds was rushed to the hospital in the Los Angeles area Wednesday afternoon, a source close to the actress confirmed to ABC News. The day before, she had addressed the death of her daughter on Facebook, thanking friends and fans for their continued support.

Joely Fisher, Carrie Fisher’s half-sister, tweeted, “Some of the magic people have left the tribe…for the moment I am inconsolable…”

Carrie’s Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill posted an image of a man kicking the number 6 off a cliff with the year 2017 behind him with the hashtag “#CruelCruelYear“

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson wrote, “So blown away and saddened by …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment