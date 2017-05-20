Hollywood executive’s mysterious, almost fatal, illness led to a life-changing hand transplant

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Jonathan Koch was at the top of his game as a successful Hollywood entertainment executive when his life suddenly came to a screeching halt. He became gravely ill and his body was quickly shutting down, but doctors couldn’t figure out why.

But Koch has defied unthinkable odds over a two-year medical odyssey — one in which he narrowly escaped death and was given a new left hand in a remarkable feat of science.

Koch produced dozens of projects, including the movie Ring of Fire that he worked on with singer-songwriter Jewel and TV series such as The Kennedys. In 2015, Koch was traveling from Los Angeles to a reality television conference in Washington, D.C., when he was suddenly hit with symptoms that seemed like the flu, but decided to power through.

“I felt like I had been hit by a truck,” Koch told ABC News’ Nightline. “[The conference] was a very important trip for my team and they had been preparing for a long time. … I needed to be there.”

Koch drove to the emergency room and said doctors there gave him a shot of morphine before he dragged himself onto the cross-country flight. He made it …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health