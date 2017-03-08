Hold the wedding bells, please: Lauren Alaina is not rushing to the altar

ABC/Image Group LAEven though both of her contemporaries Kelsea Ballerini and Kacey Musgraves have recently become engaged, Lauren Alaina advises you shouldn’t hold your breath for a wedding announcement from her anytime soon.

In fact, the American Idol runner-up tells ABC Radio she’s put her longtime boyfriend Alex on notice.

“I told him, ‘You cannot propose just because everyone else is proposing. That is not a thing! Like, we’re not doing that just because it seems to be the trend right now!’” she says.

Thanks to the longevity of their relationship, the topic does come up fairly frequently.

“Everyone asks us,” Lauren reveals, “because we’ve been together, it’ll be 5 years in October that we’ve been dating. And it’s going fine. I mean, we’re 22!”

At this young age, Lauren just happens to be experiencing the high point of her career so far. She has her biggest hit yet with “Road Less Traveled,” and she’s up for New Female Vocalist of the Year at next month’s Academy of Country Music Awards. Adding a wedding to the mix would just be too much, the Georgia native says.

“We’re in such a big, life-changing time,” she reflects, …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country