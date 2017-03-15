“Hold on to the Nights”: Randy Houser and 80’s icon Richard Marx are up to something

ABC/Fred LeeRandy Houser has been putting pen to paper with some help from ’80s pop music icon Richard Marx.

“Wrote a pretty killer song with these two recently in Nashvegas,” Marx shared on his socials, along with a photo of Randy and an unidentified co-writer. Randy posted the picture as well, agreeing that they “Had a great write…”.

Marx scored huge hits in the late eighties and early nineties with songs like “Don’t Mean Nothing,” “Hold on to the Nights,” and “Right Here Waiting.” In recent years, he’s made frequent trips to Music City to collaborate with the likes of Keith Urban and Country Music Hall of Famer Vince Gill. Among the Keith Urban hits he co-wrote: “Better Life” and “Long Hot Summer.”

Randy most recently hit the top of the country charts with “We Went” in March of last year. He also wrote Reba McEntire‘s latest single, “Back to God.”

