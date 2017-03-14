Hoke Brings Experience To Unproven Defensive Line

Photo Credit: Nick Davis/RTI

Team 121 is officially on the ground running, literally, with the players currently going through strength and conditioning drills under new strength coach Rock Gullickson as spring practice is set to begin in just over a week.

Along with Gullickson, the Vols have made six other staff adjustments heading into 2017. Among the new coaches, few have garnered more attention than new defensive line coach Brady Hoke who replaces Steve Stripling.

Among all the new hires, Hoke brings the most extensive resume.

He was a standout linebacker at Ball State from 1977-1980. While at Ball State, he was named a team captain and All-MAC selection in his senior year. After graduation, he became a defensive assistant with schools such as Toledo and Oregon State before eventually landing at Michigan in 1995 as the defensive line coach under head coach Gary Moeller.

While at Michigan, Hoke was able to win the national championship in 1997 with a dynamic defensive line that is considered one of the top lines in Big Ten history. The Wolverines also won three league titles (1997, 1998, 2000) with Hoke on staff. In 2002, Hoke was promoted as associate head coach under Lloyd Carr.

Source:: Rocky Top Insider