History Favors Young Quarterbacks For Tennessee

The biggest debate of this offseason for Tennessee will be who gets the starting nod at quarterback come fall – junior Quinten Dormady or redshirt freshman Jarrett Guarantano.

Over the past few decades Tennessee’s had a tendency to give the starting nod to the young talent on the roster. So in the spirit of the QB battle and discussion coming this offseason and spring, we took a look back at some of the young quarterbacks who led the Vols in their time at Tennessee.

In 1992, sophomore quarterback Heath Shuler would take the reins of the offense and lead the Vols to a 9-3 season. Despite controversy at the head coaching position, Shuler was able to maintain focus on the field and lead the team to a successful season and win in the Hall of Fame bowl over No. 16 Boston College. In 1993 Shuler and the Vols would go 9-2-1, outscoring opponents 484-175 on the season, and tying No. 2 Alabama, beating No. 22 Georgia and No. 13 Louisville.

Shuler would also go on to be a Heisman Trophy runner up and enter into the NFL following his junior season where he would be selected with the third overall …read more

