Hillary Scott unveils her latest efforts to make sure “You Look Good”

Bryan Kasm/HSNThe latest additions to Hillary Scott‘s HSN fashion line aren’t supposed to come out until July, but the Lady Antebellum hitmaker is rolling them out ahead of time.

“Y’all, I just got the early shipment of the next collection of LaBellum…” Hillary shared on social media, along with a link to check out her new garments.

Hillary’s collection made its debut in April, with many of her designs instantly selling out.

HSN is also offering a special edition of Lady A’s #1 album Heart Break, which includes five bonus tracks.

Source:: ABC News Radio Country