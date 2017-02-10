Hillary Scott Sees “a Piece of Why” as She Shares Emotional Grammy Nods with Her Family

ABC/Chris HolloThere’s no shortage of Grammys in Hillary Scott‘s family. In fact, her mom Linda Davis had one most of the time she was growing up, having won the 1993 Best Country Vocal Collaboration trophy for her duet with Reba McEntire on the classic “Does He Love You.” Hillary herself has seven from her work with Lady Antebellum.

But this year’s nominations with her mom, dad Lang Scott and little sister Rylee are special for a multitude of reasons. Hillary Scott & the Scott Family‘s album Love Remains was originally conceived simply as a thank you for friends and family who’d supported them through the passing of her paternal grandfather.

“Over-the-moon excited!” Hillary exclaims, as she considers what the nods for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album and Performance/Song mean to her.

“Never expected it,” she goes on, “because honestly, when we set out to make the record we weren’t sure how many people would get to hear it, you know? To be able to share this with my family is — it makes me cry,” she says as she fights back tears.

The sentiment grows even deeper when she considers the inspiration for her nominated song, …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country