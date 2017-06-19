Hillary Duff explains the success of “Younger,” and reveals when son realized she was famous

ABC Radio(NEW YORK) — Hillary Duff sat down with ABC’s Good Morning America Monday and chatted about the success of Younger, her TV Land show that has been picked up for a fifth season. But at the same time, she was filming a segment of the show that takes place on — you guessed it — ABC’s Good Morning America.

The series, which was renewed for a fifth season even before its fourth season aired, stars Sutton Foster as Liza, a 40-year-old single mom who pretends to be 26 to land a job in the publishing industry.