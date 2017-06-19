Hillary Duff explains the success of “Younger,” and reveals when son realized she was famous

ABC Radio(NEW YORK) — Hillary Duff sat down with ABC’s Good Morning America Monday and chatted about the success of Younger, her TV Land show that has been picked up for a fifth season. But at the same time, she was filming a segment of the show that takes place on — you guessed it — ABC’s Good Morning America.
The series, which was renewed for a fifth season even before its fourth season aired, stars Sutton Foster as Liza, a 40-year-old single mom who pretends to be 26 to land a job in the publishing industry.
Duff plays Liza’s friend Kelsey, who’s just learned her secret.
“Women of all ages and everybody can relate to wanting to reinvent themselves, or feeling stuck, or someone is not accepting you,” Duff said of the show.
“It’s really a tale about friendship. There is love interests, like, weaving in and out, but it’s a tale of friendship between women.”
Duff’s job on the show means the former Lizzie Maguire star is back in the spotlight, and that’s probably how her five-year-old son Luca realized his mom’s famous.
