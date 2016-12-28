High Valley Goes From Not Owning a TV to Recording Their Own TV Special

ABC/Image Group LA You can get to know the brothers behind the current hit “Make You Mine” a little better when High Valley gets their own TV special. The show airs this Friday night on Audience Network.

For Brad and Curtis Rempel, recording their own TV show is a far cry from how they grew up: as part of a close-knit Canadian Mennonite family, they didn’t even own a television for most of their lives.

“We didn’t have TV until right before I moved out of the house and it was just one channel and it was just news,” Brad recalls.

“We thought Ricky Skaggs was the most famous human being on planet Earth until we finally got exposed to pop culture later on in life,” Curtis laughs. “Honestly, we didn’t have a clue.”

High Valley’s interview and performance special premieres Friday at 9 p.m. ET on Audience Network.

Copyright © 2016, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country