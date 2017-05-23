High school student wins scholarship, gives it to cancer survivor

Denise/S.L. Bradley (AUSTIN, Texas) — Texas high school student Chase Bradley wasn’t just inspired to raise money for cancer research. He also donated his scholarship money to a fellow student who had recently overcome the disease.

Chase, 17, a junior at Hyde Park High School in Austin, Texas, gave away his prize to survivor Sergio Garcia, 18, since his sister, Hunter Bradley, also beat cancer five years ago.

“I remember my dad told me, ‘Chase, your sister has cancer,'” Chase told ABC News. “I didn’t know what it meant at the time. I didn’t know what it meant for a family. I remember being in my her hospital room, trying to keep a straight face and not cry in front of her. It was a very heartbreaking setting. I gave my sister a hug and it was very overwhelming.”

This year, Chase joined 13 other students in the Austin area to raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Chase was awarded the $2,500 scholarship money after raising $57,000 for the society in seven weeks.

“He started a letter writing campaign, phone calls, emails, social media and reached out to friends and family and a lot of people who have followed our daughter’s story,” Chase’s …read more

