High school student hailed as hero after performing Heimlich maneuver on classmate

School District of La Crosse(LA CROSSE, Wis.) — A high school freshman from Wisconsin has been hailed as a hero by his community after he performed the Heimlich maneuver on a fellow student who was choking on his lunch in their school’s cafeteria.

Ian Brown from La Crosse, Wisconsin, quickly jumped into action when his schoolmate, Will Olson, began choking and motioning for help.

“We couldn’t tell if Will was choking or if he was just laughing and coughing at the same time,” Brown told ABC News. “Eventually what started to give it away was the redness in his face and then the hand motions to his neck.”

Brown got up from his seat and performed the Heimlich maneuver four times on Olson until the food dislodged from Olson’s throat.

“I feel thankful that I had Ian, a friend, there that had the training to do what he did,” said Olson.

The incident was captured on surveillance video at Central High School. The video has garnered more than 80,000 views on Facebook after it was posted this week on the School District of La Crosse’s Facebook page.

The La Crosse Police Department issued a statement applauding the “lifesaving actions” of Brown, who is a …read more

