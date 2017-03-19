High school senior creates ‘We Dine Together’ so no student eats alone

iStock/Thinkstock(BOCA RATON, Fla.) — One student at Boca Raton Community High School has created a new student group called “We Dine Together” so that no student has to eat alone at lunch.

Denis Estimon immigrated to the U.S. from Port-au-Prince, Haiti, when he was in the first grade.

“There was a language barrier … and my mom was always working and my father was still in Haiti at the time so I wasn’t able to talk to anybody,” Estimon told ABC News. “I felt isolated. I felt lonely. And so I still remember how I felt not being able to speak to fellow students.”

The now-18-year-old high school senior, who’s enrolled at the Florida school that has more than 3,000 students, decided that no student should feel how he once felt. So with the help of his English teacher, Jordan Hernandez, he created We Dine Together.

Estimon said he got the idea while talking to his mentor at an after-school program called Propel.

“At Boca High, if you look at the cafeteria from a bird’s eye view, on one side you’ll see …read more

