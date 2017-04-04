High school replaces girls bathroom mirrors with signs of affirmation

Courtesy of Chelsea Maxwell(LAGUNA HILLS, Calif.) — A high school in California has done away with mirrors in its girls’ bathroom and substituted signs of affirmation.

Laguna Hills High School students look at signs that say things like, “You are beautiful” and “You are enough,” instead of looking at their own reflections.

It was the idea of Sabrina Astle, 17, who told ABC News she, “wanted to find a way to make a difference through our Kindness Club on campus. This is why I started making the posters in the first place.”

“Then we had, ‘What if …’ Week,” she said, which is designed to bring the campus together. “Each day has a specific message. The message for Thursday, March 23, 2017, was, ‘What if we showed more love?'”

“I felt that this would be a good time to hang the signs. I put the signs in the bathroom the night before so students would see them throughout the next day,” Astle added.

Chelsea Maxwell, school activities director, told ABC News, “She [Sabrina] made it her goal for the semester to spread positive messages around campus.”

Even though the signs were designed for the “What if …” Week, reaction has been so positive, Maxwell said, and …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health