High School Playbook: Cookeville & York Institute Victorious

Every week on The High School Playbook, we break down high school football games from around the Upper Cumberland, and talk to the coaches and players that play them. Friday night eleven Upper Cumberland teams took to the field hoping to advance in the playoffs. Coaches Jimmy Maynor and Derwin Wright talk about their teams victories as they move one step closer to the TSSAA Championship. While, Coaches Matt Bates, Mark Wattenbarger, Ben Herron, and Bruce Lamb join us to talk about the hard losses their teams faced.