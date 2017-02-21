High pollen counts reported across US as mild winter weather kickstarts allergy season

iStock/Thinkstock(ATLANTA) — Forget that the calendar says it’s still winter, allergy season is already hitting much of the country despite spring officially being nearly a month away.

As a relatively mild and wet winter has given way to unseasonably high temperatures across much of the U.S., multiple areas are reporting high pollen counts weeks earlier than normal.

Here’s a look at what you need to know about the kick-off to spring allergy season.

Which areas are reporting high pollen levels?

Not surprisingly, the South has started to see high levels of pollen as trees start to come back to life after winter weather. This week, Atlanta reported pollen counts of 1,289, according to the Atlanta Allergy and Asthma Center. Last year, nothing close to that was recorded until mid-March, according to the center.

Additionally, parts of Texas, North Carolina, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Georgia have all had high levels of tree pollen, according to a daily Accuweather map.

Does winter weather affect spring allergy season?

Dr. Yasmin Bhasin, an allergist at the Allergy and Asthma Care in Middletown, N.Y., said the mild, wet weather that has hit much of the country will likely mean a worse season for allergy sufferers overall.

“Allergy season is directly in …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health