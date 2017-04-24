Hi, Felicia: John Witherspoon says another “Friday” movie is in the works

Getty Images/Jean-Paul Aussenard(FLORIDA) — According to John Witherspoon, the popular cult franchise Friday has been greenlight for another sequel.

During an interview with a Florida radio station, Witherspoon — who played Pops in the original film — says Ice Cube told him another another Friday movie was in the works and has already been approved by studio heads.

The original film, which starred Cube as Craig, Chris Tucker as Smokey and Nia Long as Debbie, premiered in 1995. Its sequel, Next Friday, came out in 2000 and the third installment, Friday After Next, followed in 2002.

Last year Cube, who also co-wrote the Friday movies, addressed the possibility of a fourth installment. “We had a meeting. Can’t do Last Friday unless we can do it right. Ball is in New Line Cinema’s hands. Bat is in mine,” he said.

At this time, there’s no word on a potential release date.

