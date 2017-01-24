Hey, Baby Let’s Go to Vegas: LOCASH Rolls Out New Video and Sin City Sweepstakes

Reviver RecordsLOCASH rolls out the video for their latest single, “Ring on Every Finger,” on Wednesday. You’ll be able to see the new clip, shot at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, on all CMT platforms, including CMT.com.

If you’d like to check out Sin City for yourself, Chris Lucas and Preston Brust can help you do that too. You can win an all-expenses paid trip to Vegas via their sweepstakes at RingOnEveryFinger.com.

“Ring on Every Finger” is the third single from LOCASH’s The Fighter album, and the follow-up to their first number one, “I Know Somebody.”

