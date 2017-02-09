Heroes & Friends Pay Tribute to Randy Travis in Nashville

Rick Diamond / Getty Images for Randy Travis FoundationMore than forty artists turned out Wednesday night in Nashville for 1 Night. 1 Place. 1 Time: A Heroes and Friends Tribute to Randy Travis, but no one’s appearance could rival the performance by the guest of honor himself.

Reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year and fellow Country Music Hall of Famer Garth Brooks did his hero’s hit, “Forever and Ever, Amen.” Tanya Tucker tackled “I Told You So,” while the Bellamy Brothers delivered “Diggin’ Up Bones.”

Wynonna, Alabama, William Michael Morgan, Travis Tritt, Jamey Johnson, Alison Krauss, Scotty McCreery and more also took the stage in front of the sold-out crowd at the Bridgestone Arena.

Music City’s mayor proclaimed it Randy Travis Day in Nashville, while Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam made it Stroke Awareness Day, in honor of the valiant fight the legend has waged since suffering his in 2013.

Randy offered the emotional high point of the evening, reprising his performance of “Amazing Grace” from his Country Music Hall of Fame induction last October, and adding “Will the Circle Be Unbroken” this time, as his “Heroes and Friends” joined him on stage.