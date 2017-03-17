Hero cat named Grace saved couple from carbon monoxide poisoning

iStock/Thinkstock(REEDSBURG, Wis.) — Kevin and Annette Shanahan are lucky to be alive.

One night last month Annette, of Reedsburg, Wisconsin, woke up in tremendous pain.

“I had gotten up because I thought I was having a heart attack,” she told ABC News. “You’re so fuzzy you can’t make a reasonable thought. So I had gotten up and gotten to the chair in the bedroom and I thought I was going to die. I wasn’t in the presence of mind to even tell my husband.”

Their cat Grace, or Gracie as they’ve affectionately nicknamed their 8-year-old Maine Coon mix, began rattling their bedroom door with her paw.

Annette said she had fallen asleep in the chair and only woke up because of her persistent kitty.

“Gracie started pounding at the door. Pounding loud. She was really pounding,” she recalled. “Our house is 120 years old so the door rattles.”

Her husband eventually heard the loud sounds and realized he wasn’t feeling well either.

“When he stood up he realized something was wrong. He realized he was fuzzy and not right also,” said Annette. “My husband went and looked to see if our children were home. But I couldn’t stand up. I was thinking in my head I was …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health