Here’s to the Farmer: Luke Bryan makes it nine in a row with fall Farm Tour

ABC/Image Group LALuke Bryan will head off the beaten path this fall, continuing his Farm Tour for the ninth year in a row.

ACM New Male Vocalist of the Year Jon Pardi will join Luke for the trek, with more artists still to be added to the lineup. The four-time Entertainer of the Year will play six rural locations on the tour, starting September 28 in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Proceeds go to fund scholarships for students from farm families. Since he started in 2009, Luke’s been able to send 50 kids to college.

Here are the dates for Luke Bryan’s Farm Tour 2017, with pre-sales starting May 30, before going on sale to the general public on June 2:

9/28 — Lincoln, NE, Benes Farm

9/29 — Baldwin City, KS, Don-Ale Farms

9/30 — Boone, IA, Ziel Farm

10/5 — Fort Wayne, IN, Spangler Farms West

10/6 — Edinburg, IL, Ayers Family Farm

10/7 — Centralia, MO, Stowers Farm

