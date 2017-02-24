Here’s the country music connection at Sunday night’s Academy Awards

ABC/Image Group LAIf you don’t want to watch the Academy Awards this Sunday night because no country stars are involved, it turns out you’re wrong…sort of. Chris Stapleton contributed the song “Outlaw State of Mind” to the soundtrack of Best Picture Nominee Hell or High Water.

In the film, two brothers, played by Chris Pine and Ben Foster, rob branches of a West Texas bank to obtain enough money to prevent foreclosure of their family ranch. A crafty Texas Ranger, played by Jeff Bridges, is soon on the case — his last before he retires — and as he zeroes in on them, the brothers attempt one last score.

Hell or High Water received a total of four Academy Award nominations, including one for Jeff Bridges as Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of the crusty lawman.

The 89th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday night, beginning 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC. The network’s red carpet coverage gets under way at 7 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.





…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country