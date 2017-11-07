Here’s How To Fix That ‘I’ Bug On Your iPhone

There are some bugs with the latest iOS and on of them is driving us iPhone insane. The letter “I” is getting replaced with the letter “A” and a question mark. There isn’t a fix, just yet, here’s a hack to get you through it.

In Settings>> General >>>Keyboard>>> Text Replacement. Click the + in the upper right hand corner. Next to Phrase put a lowercase i and next to Shortcut put an uppercase I, then click save.

I drove me crazy until I found this hack.. please feel free to share with your friends so they don’t go NUTS!

StyckMan