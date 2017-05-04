Here You Come Again: Dolly Parton plans a Cinco de Mayo homecoming in the Smokies

ABC/Image Group LAFriday may be Cinco de Mayo, but for Dolly Parton, the focus will be on mountains instead of margaritas.

The entertainment icon from East Tennessee returns to her beloved hometown this weekend to help kick off the first tourist season since the area was devastated by wildfires last winter.

Starting at 11 a.m., Dolly will greet guests at the grand opening of her new Smoky Mountain Adventures dinner attraction and show. You can tune in to watch the festivities on Facebook.

Then, on Friday night at 6 p.m., Dolly will once again be Grand Marshal for the 32nd Annual Homecoming Parade given in her honor. Fifty thousand people typically line the parade route each year to catch a glimpse of the music legend.

