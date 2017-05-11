Hepatitis C rates nearly double in pregnant women amid opioid epidemic, CDC says

sarathsasidharan/iStock/Thinkstock(ATLANTA) — Rates of the viral disease hepatitis C have risen sharply in recent years, nearly doubling in pregnant women, according to a new report published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Rates of maternal hepatitis C infection increased 89 percent from 1.8 to 3.4 women per 1,000 live births, according to the study published in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Certain states reported particularly high rates of infants born to mothers who test positive for the viral disease.

In West Virginia, where the ongoing opioid epidemic has hit hard, the infection rate was 22.6 women per 1,000 live births. In Tennessee, the rate was 10.1 women per 1,000 births

Dr. Stephen Patrick, lead author on the study and a neonatoloigst at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, said the study findings point to an “emerging public health issue.”

“The worry is that with our current system [patients] don’t know they’re infected and our systems that follow infants are pretty poor,” he said. Since hepatitis C often doesn’t cause symptoms for years, Patrick said patients may not seek supportive medical care or may spread the disease without realizing it.

Patrick and the other researchers reviewed data from birth certificates from the National

