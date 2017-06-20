Heightened concert venue terrorism alerts concern Lady Antebellum as they embark on a six-country tour

ABC/Image Group LAHillary, Charles and Dave of Lady Antebellum are being extra vigilant on their You Look Good World Tour, which launched May 23 and will take the trio across the globe — including an October performance at Manchester Arena, site of the May 22 terrorist attack following an Ariana Grande concert that killed 22 people and injured more than 60.

“We saw the news the day we were leaving Nashville to head out on tour. So, it was very much a sobering moment, but you can’t live in fear,” Hilary said on Tuesday’s CBS This Morning.

“You know, we saw an incredible event take place not a week later where over 50,000 people joined and enjoyed great music and loved on one another and that’s the goal- is music brings people together,” she continued.

The trio also shared that the You Look Good World Tour will include extra security measures for their fans.

“You Look Good,” Lady A’s current single and the inspiration for the tour’s name, just entered the Top 10 on the country singles chart. This weekend’s tour stops for the band include Camden, NJ., Bristow, VA. and Cincinnati, OH.

