Health care experts doubt changes to GOP bill with lead to more coverage

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — Health care experts doubt that the amendments added Monday night to the Republican health care bill will change top-line numbers estimates from the Congressional Budget Office about how many people will be uninsured under the proposed bill or how much out of pocket cost may go up.

“The notion that the basic story is going to be fundamentally different is probably not true — the bill is basically what the bill is,” Dr. Michael Chernew, director of the Healthcare Markets and Regulation Lab at Harvard Medical School, told ABC News.

Karen Pollitz of the non-profit Kaiser Family Foundation said the changes were mostly done to appease political concerns.

“In the plain language of the law, there is not a lot in this manager’s amendment that would change things substantially for real Americans,” she says. “There is this question mark –- a change in a provision that might increase somewhat the tax credits for older people. But it’s not spelled out. There’s just a lot of buzz about it.”

One of the other major concerns with the bill were skyrocketing, out-of-pocket costs projected for lower income, older Americans, who could see costs rise but their tax credit shrink significantly compared

