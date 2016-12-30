HBO’s Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds Doc “Bright Lights” to Premiere in January

Titled Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, the documentary “is an intimate portrait of Hollywood royalty in all its eccentricity,” according to HBO. It’s directed by Alexis Bloom and Fisher Stevens. The schedule change was made in the wake of both stars’ deaths this past week.

Fisher died on Tuesday at the age of 60, days after she went into cardiac arrest while on an airplane. Then on Wednesday, Reynolds died following a stroke at the age of 84. The mother and daughter will have a joint funeral, according to Todd Fisher, Debbie’s son and Carrie’s brother.

As previously reported, HBO will be airing an encore presentation of the Star Wars star’s one-woman stage performance Wishful Drinking on January 1 at 9 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2016, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.